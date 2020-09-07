UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Tennis: US Open results

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :results from US Open Tennis Championships in New York on Sunday (x-denotes seed): Men singles 4th rd Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x20) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-5 default Borna Coric (CRO x27) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 Alexander Zverev (GER x5) bt Alejandro Davidovich (ESP) 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 Women Singles 4th rd Jennifer Brady (USA x28) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x17) 6-1, 6-4Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x23) bt Petra Martic (CRO x8) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x6) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (8/6)

