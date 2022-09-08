Tennis: US Open results

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :US Open results on Wednesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): WomenQuarter-finalsAryna Sabalenka (x6) bt Karolína Pliskova (CZE x22) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)