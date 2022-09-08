- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: US Open Results
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM
New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :US Open results on Wednesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): WomenQuarter-finalsAryna Sabalenka (x6) bt Karolína Pliskova (CZE x22) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)
Recent Stories
Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized language among youth: Dr Tariq
US Energy Agency Lowers 2022 Oil Production Forecast by 70,000 Barrels Daily
Germany Reached Limit in Weapons Supplies to Kiev - Defense Minister
President, PM appreciate Naseem Shah, national team for their amazing performanc ..
US 2022 LNG Sales Seen Up 14%, Bolstering Country as Largest Exporter - Energy A ..
EU Chief Diplomat Always Opposes Fascism, Supports Democracy - Spokesperson
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Western US heat wave to wane, but more fire danger ahead: forecast16 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate Naseem Shah, national team for their amazing performance25 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate Naseem Shah, national team for their amazing performance26 minutes ago
-
Putin says Ukraine grain deal mostly helping rich EU26 minutes ago
-
Putin says Ukraine grain going to EU, not developing world6 hours ago
-
Chinese flood relief goods delivered to GB through Khunjrab: Moin ul Haq6 hours ago
-
EU proposes five billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine7 hours ago
-
EU chief proposes measures to face Russia war energy shock7 hours ago
-
England recall Hales from international exile for T20 World Cup7 hours ago
-
Evariste Ndayishimiye: Burundi president walking a tightrope7 hours ago
-
Ukrainian nuclear operator suggests UN peacekeepers in Zaporizhzhia7 hours ago
-
6th Taihe Civilizations Forum held in Beijing8 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.