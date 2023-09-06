Open Menu

Tennis: US Open Results

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 01:50 AM

New York, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :results from day nine of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Tuesday (x denotes seed): WomenQuarter-finalsCoco Gauff (USA x6) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x20) 6-0, 6-2

More Stories From Miscellaneous