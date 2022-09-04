Tennis: US Open results - 1st update

New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :US Open results on Saturday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Cameron Norrie (GBR x7) bt Holger Rune (DEN x28) 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 Andrey Rublev (x9) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x19) 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-6 (10/7) Frances Tiafoe (USA x22) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x14) 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, 6-4 Women 3rd rd Petra Kvitova (CZE x21) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x9) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (12/10)Jessica Pegula (USA x8) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-0Victoria Azarenka (BLR x26) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-3, 6-0