Tennis: US Open Results - 2nd Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 09:40 AM

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :results from day 10 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Wednesday (x denotes seed): Men Quarter-finals Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x8) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 Women Quarter-finalsMadison Keys (USA x17) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x9) 6-1, 6-4Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x23) 6-1, 6-4

