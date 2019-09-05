Tennis: US Open Results
Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:10 AM
New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :US Open results on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): WomenQuarter-finalsBelinda Bencic (SUI x13) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x23) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
