Tennis: US Open results - collated

New York, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :US Open results on Friday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men's singles Semi-finals Casper Ruud (NOR x5) bt Karen Khachanov (x27) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x22) 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 Men's doublesFinalJoe Salisbury/Rajeev Ram (GBR/USA x1) bt Neal Skupski/Wesley Koolhof (GBR/NED x2) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.