Tennis: US Open results - collated

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :US Open results on Saturday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women's singles Final Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x5) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) Mixed doubles Final Storm Sanders/John Peers (AUS/AUS x4) bt Kirsten Flipkens/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (BEL/FRA) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 Boys singles Final Martin Landaluce (ESP x5) bt Gilles Arnaud Bailly (BEL x2) 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-2 Girls singlesFinalAlexandra Eala (PHI x10) bt Lucie Havlickova (CZE x2) 6-2, 6-4