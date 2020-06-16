UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis US Open To Go Ahead Without Fans: NY Governor

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Tennis US Open to go ahead without fans: NY governor

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The US Open tennis championship will go ahead as scheduled in August without fans, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

"The @usopen will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

"The US Tennis Association will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation," he added.

Related Topics

Tennis Governor Twitter New York August September From US Open Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

49 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

1 hour ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

1 hour ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

1 hour ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.