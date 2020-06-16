Tennis US Open to go ahead without fans: NY governor

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The US Open tennis championship will go ahead as scheduled in August without fans, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

"The @usopen will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

"The US Tennis Association will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation," he added.