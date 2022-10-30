- Home
Tennis: Vienna ATP Result
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 09:40 PM
Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :result from the ATP tournament in Vienna on Sunday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): FinalDaniil Medvedev (x1) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
