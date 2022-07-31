- Home
Tennis: Warsaw WTA Result
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2022 | 09:20 PM
Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :result from the WTA tournament in Warsaw on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalCaroline Garcia (FRA x5) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-4, 6-1
Cycling: Women's Tour de France results
