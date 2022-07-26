Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Warsaw on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Caroline Garcia (FRA x5) bt Misaki Doi (JPN) 7-5, 6-4 Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Alexandra Cadantu (ROM) 6-1, 6-1 Laura Pigossi (BRA) bt Varvara Gracheva (x9) 6-2, 6-4 Katerina Siniakova (CZE) bt Jesika Maleckova (CZE) 6-2, 6-4 Viktorija Golubic (SUI) bt Arianne Hartono (NED) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 Maja Chwalinska (POL) bt Rebeka Masarova (ESP) 7-5, 6-2 afp