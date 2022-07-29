UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Warsaw WTA Results - Collated

Published July 29, 2022

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results - collated

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Warsaw on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Gabriela Talaba (ROM) 6-3, 6-2 Caroline Garcia (FRA x5) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-3, 7-5 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 6-1, 6-7 (1/7), 6-0 Viktorija Golubic (SUI) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1Petra Martic (CRO x8) bt Maja Chwalinska (POL) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) bt Sara Errani (ITA) 6-2, 3-0 - retired

More Stories From Miscellaneous

