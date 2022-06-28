UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Wimbledon Results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Tuesday on the second day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men 1st rd Steve Johnson (USA) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x18) 4-6, 5-2 - retired Women 1st rd Claire Liu (USA) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 7-5, 6-3 Catherine Harrison (USA) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1, 6-4 Viktorija Golubic (SUI) bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-4, 6-3 Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) bt Nastasja Schunk (GER) 6-4, 6-2 Zhang Shuai (CHN x33) bt Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-4, 6-0 Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) bt Zoe Hives (AUS) 6-1, 6-4 Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-4, 6-2Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x12) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-4, 6-4afp

