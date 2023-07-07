Tennis: Wimbledon results

(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Women 2nd rd Petra Kvitova (CZE x9) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 6-2, 1-0 - retiredMadison Keys (USA x25) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7-5, 6-3