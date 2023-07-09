Tennis: Wimbledon results

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Sunday, the seventh day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 3rd rd Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x21) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x10) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 Women 3rd rd Mirra Andreeva bt Anastasia Potapova (x22) 6-2, 7-5 4th rdJessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-1, 6-3Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE x32) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3