UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Wednesday on the third day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men 2nd rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x25) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3 Oscar Otte (GER x32) bt Christian Harrison (USA) 3-1 - retired Ugo Humbert (FRA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x3) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 David Goffin (BEL) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x31) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 Frances Tiafoe (USA x23) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) Steve Johnson (USA) bt Ryan Peniston (GBR) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Women 1st rd Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x9) 6-4, 6-0 Karolina Pliskova (CZE x6) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 7-6 (7/1), 7-5 2nd rd Zhang Shuai (CHN x33) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x12) bt Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) 6-2, 6-2Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x29) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x2) 6-4, 6-0

Related Topics

USA David Casper Women Oscar Christian All Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

2 hours ago
 Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abb ..

Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abbottabad promoted

2 hours ago
 25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered ..

25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered

2 hours ago
 Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on J ..

Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on July 7

2 hours ago
 SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

2 hours ago
 Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on goo ..

Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on good performance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.