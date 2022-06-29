Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Wednesday on the third day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men 2nd rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x25) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3 Oscar Otte (GER x32) bt Christian Harrison (USA) 3-1 - retired Ugo Humbert (FRA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x3) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 David Goffin (BEL) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG x31) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 Frances Tiafoe (USA x23) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) Steve Johnson (USA) bt Ryan Peniston (GBR) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Women 1st rd Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x9) 6-4, 6-0 Karolina Pliskova (CZE x6) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 7-6 (7/1), 7-5 2nd rd Zhang Shuai (CHN x33) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x12) bt Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) 6-2, 6-2Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x29) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x2) 6-4, 6-0