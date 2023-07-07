Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 2nd rd Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) Márton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 Women 2nd rd Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 7-5, 7-5 Petra Kvitova (CZE x9) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 6-2, 1-0 - retired Madison Keys (USA x25) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7-5, 6-3 Dalma Galfi (HUN) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1Ekaterina Alexandrova (x21) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7)Anna Blinkova bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM x29) 7-5, 6-3