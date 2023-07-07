Open Menu

Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 2nd rd Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) Márton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 Women 2nd rd Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) bt Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 7-5, 7-5 Petra Kvitova (CZE x9) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 Marta Kostyuk (UKR) bt Paula Badosa (ESP) 6-2, 1-0 - retired Madison Keys (USA x25) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7-5, 6-3 Dalma Galfi (HUN) bt Jule Niemeier (GER) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1Ekaterina Alexandrova (x21) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/7)Anna Blinkova bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM x29) 7-5, 6-3

Related Topics

USA Russia Hun Madison Belarus Women All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Billion of rupees allocated in budget for distribu ..

Billion of rupees allocated in budget for distribution of 100,000 laptops on mer ..

12 minutes ago
 Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observ ..

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observability solutions

23 minutes ago
 Manchester City announces â€˜Treble Trophy Tourâ€™

Manchester City announces â€˜Treble Trophy Tourâ€™

53 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

1 hour ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Networkâ€™s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Networkâ€™s international recognition

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

2 hours ago
realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

2 hours ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

3 hours ago
 vivoâ€™s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivoâ€™s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

3 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Ridersâ€™ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Ridersâ€™ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

4 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous