Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 3rd rd Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Women 3rd rd Petra Kvitova (CZE x9) bt Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) 6-3, 7-5Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x13) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-2, 6-2Ekaterina Alexandrova (x21) bt Dalma Galfi (HUN) 6-0, 6-4