Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

London, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Sunday on the seventh day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men 4th rd David Goffin (BEL) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x23) 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 Cameron Norrie (GBR x9) bt Tommy Paul (USA x30) 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 Women 4th rd Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 7-5, 6-2Tatjana Maria (GER) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x12) 5-7, 7-5, 7-5Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 6-2, 6-4