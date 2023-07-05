Open Menu

Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 3rd Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 3rd update

London, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Tuesday, the rain-interrupted second day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 1st rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 Cameron Norrie (GBR x12) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Andy Murray (GBR) bt Ryan Peniston (GBR) 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 Women 1st rd Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-3, 6-3 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 Aryna Sabalenka (x2) bt Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6-3, 6-1 Note: Torrential rain meant 69 of the day's 77 planned matches were cancelled.

Related Topics

USA Russia Magdalena Hun Belarus Women All From Pakistan Oilfields Limited Wimbledon Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

3 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

3 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

3 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

3 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

3 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

3 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

3 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

3 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

3 hours ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

3 hours ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous