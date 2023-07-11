Tennis: Wimbledon results - 4th update

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Monday, the eighth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 4th rd Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x21) 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE) 6-4, 6-2 - retired Christopher Eubanks (USA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x17) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4 Women 4th rd Ons Jabeur (TUN x6) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x9) 6-0, 6-3 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x13) 4-1 - retiredMadison Keys (USA x25) bt Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2Aryna Sabalenka (x2) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (x21) 6-4, 6-0