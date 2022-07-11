Tennis: Wimbledon results - collated

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Wimbledon results on Sunday on the 14th and final day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player): Men's singles Final Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) Women's doubles Final Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova (CZE/CZE x2) bt Elise Mertens/Zhang Shuai (BEL/CHN x1) 6-2, 6-4 Boys singlesFinalMili Poljicak (CRO x3) bt Michael Zheng (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3)