Tennis: Wimbledon Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 08:40 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Sunday, the seventh day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men 3rd rd Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x21) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x10) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 4th rd Jannik Sinner (ITA x8) bt Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-3 Roman Safiullin bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x26) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x23) 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 To finish Monday: Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) leads Hubert Hurkacz (POL x17) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6) Women 3rd rd Mirra Andreeva bt Anastasia Potapova (x22) 6-2, 7-5 4th rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x14) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 Elina Svitolina (UKR) bt Victoria Azarenka (x19) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9)Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-1, 6-3Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE x32) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

