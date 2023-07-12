Open Menu

Tennis: Wimbledon Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 01:20 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Tuesday, the ninth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men Quarter finals Jannik Sinner (ITA x8) bt Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Andrey Rublev (x7) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 Women Quarter-finalsElina Svitolina (UKR) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x4) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

