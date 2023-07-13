Open Menu

Tennis: Wimbledon Results - Collated

Published July 13, 2023

Tennis: Wimbledon results - collated

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Wednesday, the 10th day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Men Quarter-finals Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Holger Rune (DEN x6) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-4 Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 Women Quarter-finalsOns Jabeur (TUN x6) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1Aryna Sabalenka (x2) bt Madison Keys (USA x25) 6-2, 6-4

More Stories From Miscellaneous