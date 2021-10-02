- Home
Tennis: WTA Astana Open Result
Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:40 PM
NurSultan, Kazakhstan, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :result from the WTA Astana Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding): FinalAlison Van Uytvanck (BEL x2) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x1) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
