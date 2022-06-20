UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open Results

Published June 20, 2022

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results

Bad Homburg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :WTA Bad Homburg Open results on Sunday (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Katie Swan (GBR) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 Tamara Zidansek (SLO) bt Yuliya Hatouka 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 4-6, 7-5, 2-0 - retiredKamilla Rakhimova bt Liudmila Samsonova (x8) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4Caroline Garcia (FRA) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-3, 6-4



