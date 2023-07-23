Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Budapest Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Tennis: WTA Budapest results - collated

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :results on Saturday in the WTA clay-court tournament at Budapest (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Quarter-finals Kateryna Baindl (UKR) bt Fanny Stollar (HUN) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 Semi-finalsMaria Timofeeva bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG x9) 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-3Kateryna Baindl (UKR) bt Claire Liu (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)

