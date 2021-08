UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - En ..

Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Ministers Nominated by Raisi - Stat ..

England great Anderson sparks collapse before openers pile on agony for India