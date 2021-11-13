- Home
Tennis: WTA Finals Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:20 AM
Guadalajara, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :WTA Finals results on Friday in Guadalajara, Mexico (x denotes seed): Round RobinAnett Kontaveit (EST x8) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x3) 6-4, 6-0Garbine Muguruza (ESP x6) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x2) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
