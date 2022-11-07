- Home
Tennis: WTA Finals Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Fort Worth, United States, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :results on Sunday at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas: Semi-finalsAryna Sabalenka (x7) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1Caroline Garcia (FRA x6) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) 6-3, 6-2
