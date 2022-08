Granby, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :result from a WTA tournament in Granby, Canada on Friday (x denotes seed, players from Russia and Belarus are not allowed to play for their nation due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine): Semi-finalsDaria Kasatkina (x1) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-2, 6-0