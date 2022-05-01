UrduPoint.com

Tennis: WTA Madrid Open Results - 1st Update

Published May 01, 2022

Madrid, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Madrid Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding -- players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 2nd rd Jil Teichmann (SUI) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x17) 6-4, 6-4 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x16) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-0, 1-0 -- retired Emma Raducanu (GBR x9) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-2, 6-1 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x7) 6-3, 6-0Jessica Pegula (USA x12) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-3, 6-3Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Danielle Collins (USA x6) 6-1, 6-1

More Stories From Miscellaneous

