Tennis: WTA Montreal Open Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :results on Wednesday from WTA Montreal Open tournament (x denotes seed, players from Russia and Belarus cannot represent their homelands after Russian invasion of Ukraine): 2nd rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 Karolina Muchova (CZE x14) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 7-5, 6-4 Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 Danielle Collins (USA) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) 6-4, 6-2 Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-4, 6-4 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Madison Keys (USA x13) retired Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x9) bt Carolina Wozniacki (DEN) 6-2, 7-5 Cori Gauff (USA x6) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-2, 6-2 Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-2, 7-5 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) bt Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3Belinda Bencic (SUI x12) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x15) bt Zheng Qinwen(CHN) 6-3, 6-2

