- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: WTA Montreal Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:10 PM
Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Friday in the WTA tournament at Montreal (x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finalsAryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x8) 6-2, 6-4
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Minister reviews IPPs of Thar Coal Power Project
Russian Senator Calls Completion of Nord Stream 2 Project 'Victory of Common Sen ..
Govt to complete its constitutional term: Vawda
Fourth convocation ceremony of University of Baltistan held
Pakistan achieve significant progress on technical compliance on FATF recommenda ..
Pakistan can emerge as greatest nation through principle of Unity, Faith & Disci ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Tremendous successes in various fields make Pakistan distinguished from other nations: President9 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Toronto results19 minutes ago
-
West Indies skipper Brathwaite digs in to frustrate Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
July was world's hottest month on record: US agency39 minutes ago
-
Clubs upset over changes to CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers5 hours ago
-
Olympic star Peaty to swap trunks for dancing shoes5 hours ago
-
WHO urges support for new coronavirus origins studies5 hours ago
-
Russia to expel BBC journalist: state TV5 hours ago
-
Injured Ramos expected to make PSG debut in September5 hours ago
-
Gorillas in our midst: DR Congo park fetes rare birth5 hours ago
-
Rosneft profit up on higher oil prices5 hours ago
-
Fire crews make headway as Algeria holds second day of mourning5 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.