Tennis: WTA Montreal results - 1st update

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Thursday in the WTA tournament at Montreal (x denotes seeded player): 3rd rd Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6-1, 6-3 Victoria Azarenka (BLR x8) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x11) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2)Sara Sorribes (ESP) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-7 (4/7), 6-0, 6-3Coco Gauff (USA x15) bt Johanna Konta (GBR) walkover