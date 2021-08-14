Tennis: WTA Montreal Results - Collated
Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Friday in the WTA tournament at Montreal (x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finals Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x8) 6-2, 6-4 Karolina Pliskova (CZE x4) bt Sara Sorribes (ESP) 6-4, 6-0Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Cori Gauff (USA x15) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)Jessica Pegula (USA) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x13) 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0