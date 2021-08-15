- Home
Tennis: WTA Montreal Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 10:00 AM
Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Saturday in the WTA tournament at Montreal (x denotes seeded player): Semi-finalsKarolina Pliskova (CZE x4) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) 6-3, 6-4Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
