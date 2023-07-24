Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Palermo Result

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023

Tennis: WTA Palermo result

Palermo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :result on Sunday in the WTA clay-court tournament at Palermo (x denotes seeding): FinalZheng Qinwen (CHN x2) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

