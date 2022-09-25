- Home
Tennis: WTA Pan Pacific Open Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 11:00 AM
Tokyo, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :result from the WTA Pan Pacific Open on Sunday in Tokyo (x denotes seed): FinalLiudmila Samsonova bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 7-5, 7-5
