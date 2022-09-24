- Home
Tennis: WTA Pan Pacific Open Results
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 01:30 PM
Tokyo, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Pan Pacific Open on Saturday in Tokyo (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsLiudmila Samsonova bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Veronika Kudermetova (x4) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)\
