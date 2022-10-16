- Home
Tennis: WTA San Diego Open Results
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 08:20 AM
San Diego, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the WTA San Diego Open on Saturday (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsIga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x4) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
