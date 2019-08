Toronto, Canada, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : results from Friday's matches at the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finalsSofia Kenin ( USA ) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x6) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x3) 6-0, 2-6, 6-4

