Tennis: WTA/ATP Hamburg Open results

Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :results in the Hamburg ATP/WTA tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Women Final Arantxa Rus (NED x7) bt Noma Noha Akugue (GER) 6-0, 7-6 (7/3) Men Semi-finalsAlexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-2, 6-4Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-3, 6-2