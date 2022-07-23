UrduPoint.com

Tennis:Palermo WTA Results - 1st Update

Published July 23, 2022

Tennis:Palermo WTA results - 1st update

Palermo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Palermo WTA results on Friday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP x8) 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-2Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP x4) bt Anna Bondar (HUN x7) 6-2, 6-3Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM x6) bt Diane Parry (FRA) 6-1, 6-3

