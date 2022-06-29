UrduPoint.com

Tennis's Forgotten Pathfinder Gibson Is Given A Voice

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Tennis's forgotten pathfinder Gibson is given a voice

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Althea Gibson's journey from poverty to becoming the first black person to win Wimbledon is the fulfilment of the American Dream but she remains shamefully unknown, the English playwright and actor who is playing her on stage told AFP.

Kemi-Bo Jacobs has tried to rectify that by writing and starring in a play, "All White Everything But Me", which is presently on at the Alphabetti Theatre in Newcastle, northeast England.

Jacobs has eschewed the rigid biographical route, preferring to highlight Gibson's struggles, the barriers she faced and her extraordinary success.

Her victories at Wimbledon in 1957 and 1958, the French Open (1956) and US Open (1957 and 1958) came at a time when, as Billie Jean King put it, everything down to the balls in tennis was white and segregation was still in force in many US states.

"In many ways her story was that of the American Dream, from rags to riches," Jacobs said in a phone interview.

"The daughter of a family of sharecroppers went to shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth II when she won Wimbledon.

"Her journey is a universal story of her being blessed with incredible talent to finding her way in a world that does not see her as being equal or granting opportunities that her talent deserves." Her desire to look more closely at Gibson was sparked by a showing of a documentary on her life in London being cancelled due to a lack of interest.

"That infuriated me as I felt her voice was being silenced," said Jacobs.

"Fundamentally I am asking the question why she is not remembered and who decides history, as in who is erased and who is remembered and celebrated.

"I hope with this story I am encouraging people to think about those things."While history may not have treated Gibson kindly, it was hardly better when she was in her heyday.

She did not receive the endorsements compared to those players she beat in the Grand Slam finals and at times she would win a point and be greeted by silence or be racially abused, says Jacobs.

Related Topics

Tennis World Newcastle London May Family All From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Woman crushed to death, another injured

Woman crushed to death, another injured

8 hours ago
 Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban ..

Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban on Islamabad's Twitter account ..

8 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of polio ..

DC chairs meeting to evaluate performance of polio campaign

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approves improvement ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approves improvement plan of THQs, OPDs

8 hours ago
 Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU ho ..

Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU hospital

9 hours ago
 US migrant deaths: what we know

US migrant deaths: what we know

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.