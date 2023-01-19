UrduPoint.com

Tens Of Millions Head Home For China Holidays As Xi Flags Covid Worry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Tens of millions head home for China holidays as Xi flags Covid worry

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Tens of millions in China headed to their rural hometowns for Lunar New Year celebrations Thursday, though President Xi Jinping said he was "concerned" about the countryside's ability to weather a Covid surge.

China's transport authorities have predicted that more than two billion trips will be made this month into February in one of the world's largest mass movements of people.

But the exodus from big cities hit hard by Covid is widely expected to cause a spike in cases in under-resourced rural areas.

Officials have said that as of Wednesday, 480 million people have travelled across the country since January 7, a huge increase compared with the same period last year.

There were huge crowds on Thursday at central train stations in Beijing and Shanghai, where many travellers told AFP they were elated to be heading home -- some for the first time in years.

"I don't care anymore, that's how I feel," a Shanghai-based worker called Chen, heading home to the southeastern city of Wenzhou, told AFP.

"Last year I was so careful, and this year I feel much braver," she said.

"I haven't been home for three years," said Ren, an agent representing social media influencers.

"Because of Covid, my salary hasn't been that high, and sometimes I don't even get to go to work," he explained.

"I wanted to be with my family. It doesn't matter if I have money or not, I want to go see them," Ren added.

"Something that I'll definitely do when I go home is give my mum and dad a hug." Others appeared more concerned about the coronavirus, with two young women in their 20s wearing hazmat suits.

"We're a bit worried the virus will be more transmissible during the Chinese New Year travel rush," one said.

"Since we're going home, we're worried it'll affect our families, that's why we bought (hazmat suits)."

Related Topics

Weather World China Social Media Young Wenzhou Beijing Shanghai Same Money January February Women Family From Billion Million Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

6 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

57 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

58 minutes ago
 TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

1 hour ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery recycling facility

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.