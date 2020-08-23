UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tens Of Thousands Of Belarusians Protest Against Government In Minsk: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Tens of thousands of Belarusians protest against government in Minsk: AFP

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Tens of thousands of Belarusians joined an anti-government demonstration in central Minsk Sunday to protest President Alexander Lukashenko's claim to a sixth term in disputed elections, an AFP journalist said.

Waving red-and-white opposition flags, protesters demanded Lukashenko's resignation and chanted "freedom", in a gathering that local media reported on Telegram channels had amassed crowds of more than 100,000 people.

Related Topics

Protest Minsk Sunday Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

53 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

2 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

7 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.