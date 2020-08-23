Tens of thousands of Belarusians protest against government in Minsk: AFP

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Tens of thousands of Belarusians joined an anti-government demonstration in central Minsk Sunday to protest President Alexander Lukashenko's claim to a sixth term in disputed elections, an AFP journalist said.

Waving red-and-white opposition flags, protesters demanded Lukashenko's resignation and chanted "freedom", in a gathering that local media reported on Telegram channels had amassed crowds of more than 100,000 people.