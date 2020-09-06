Tens of thousands protest against Belarus strongman

Minsk, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Tens of thousands of Belarusian protesters marched in the capital Minsk on Sunday despite authorities arresting demonstrators and deploying armoured personnel carriers and water cannon.

Protesters from all walks of life, from students to Catholic priests, came out on to the streets, an AFP correspondent reported from the scene. Many held red-and-white flags and placards while a band beat drums and played other instruments.